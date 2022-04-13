Brokerages Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Upstart posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.21.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.25.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,751,889 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Upstart by 1,542.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

