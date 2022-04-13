Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.90. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

