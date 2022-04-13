Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.83). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 198.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $12.82 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,189 shares of company stock worth $3,905,095. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

