Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZG shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

