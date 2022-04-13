Brokerages Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.82 million. Affimed posted sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $39.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 million to $68.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $50.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $96.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 337,313 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Affimed by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 283,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

AFMD stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $406.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.