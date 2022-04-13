Brokerages Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $7.81 EPS

Brokerages predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will report $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.26 to $8.31. Anthem reported earnings of $7.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $28.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $32.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $32.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $509.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.06 and a 200-day moving average of $441.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $526.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.