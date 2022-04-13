Brokerages Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Arlo Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 533,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,289. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $702.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.68. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 466,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 166,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

