Brokerages Expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Will Post Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) to announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $12.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

NYSE CM traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $113.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $97.57 and a 52-week high of $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.93.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,882,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

