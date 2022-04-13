Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.6% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 130.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 164,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,700. The firm has a market cap of $647.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

