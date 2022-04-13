Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) to announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $9.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dana.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

DAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. 1,232,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. Dana has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Dana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Dana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

