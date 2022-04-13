Brokerages Expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 271.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $765.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 88.55%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

