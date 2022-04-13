Brokerages Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Flex posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Flex by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after buying an additional 523,119 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Flex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Flex by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

