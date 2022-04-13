Brokerages Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will report $300.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the highest is $300.40 million. Ichor posted sales of $264.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.29. 1,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,051. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ichor by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ichor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

