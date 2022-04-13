Brokerages Expect New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. New Gold also reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that New Gold will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Gold.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
