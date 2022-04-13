Brokerages Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $622.05 Million

Analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) to report $622.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $616.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $627.50 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $548.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

nVent Electric stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,637,000 after buying an additional 143,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 400,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

