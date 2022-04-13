Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will post $93.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $94.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $412.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $433.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $473.69 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $507.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 283,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,882. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,241,000 after acquiring an additional 83,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,562,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

