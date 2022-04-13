Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Primo Water also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 532,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,942. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,309,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 766,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

