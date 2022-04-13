Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.33 Million

Brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $19.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $25.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $6.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 99,733 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,555 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 109.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,695,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,631. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

