Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.65). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RRGB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of RRGB stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 243,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.63. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

