Brokerages Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) to announce ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the highest is ($1.12). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. 113,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

