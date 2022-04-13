Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Announce $2.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will announce $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $12.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

