Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Visteon reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.69.

NASDAQ VC traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $97.10. 236,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Visteon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,012,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

