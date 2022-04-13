Brokerages Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.45. Western Digital reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.87. 139,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,915. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after acquiring an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after buying an additional 162,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

