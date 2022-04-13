Brokerages Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.66. Worthington Industries reported earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

WOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $17,156,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

