Brokerages Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Agiliti stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,060. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $298,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $187,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,900. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

