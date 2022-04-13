Brokerages Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target at $2.68

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIBRF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.15) to €2.65 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.75 ($2.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS AIBRF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

