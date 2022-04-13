Brokerages Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target at C$5.00

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

TSE:HOT.UN traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,108. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68. The firm has a market cap of C$307.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

