Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target at $170.94

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.17.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.93. 19,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.16.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

