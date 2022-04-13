Brokerages Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Target Price at $129.00

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get ASGN alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in ASGN by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASGN traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 147,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,724. ASGN has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About ASGN (Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.