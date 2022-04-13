Brokerages Set Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) PT at $62.50

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 496,231 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 304,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $14,437,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 451,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 164,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,558. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.63 million, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

