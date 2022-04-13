Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$17.06

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.06.
Several research firms have commented on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on Cineplex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of TSE:CGX traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,938. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$796.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$10.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
