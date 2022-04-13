Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$17.06

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.06.

Several research firms have commented on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on Cineplex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:CGX traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,938. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$796.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$10.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$299.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

