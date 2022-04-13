Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Target Price at $10.56

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECNCF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

ECNCF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

