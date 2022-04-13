Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target at $30.33

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($28.26) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVKIF remained flat at $$27.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.