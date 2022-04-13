Brokerages Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price at $32.33

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

EXFY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.83.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

