Brokerages Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Target Price at $37.00

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FYBR stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 880,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

