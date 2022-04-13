Brokerages Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Target Price at GBX 4,153.75

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,153.75 ($54.13).
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUTR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.82) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($68.09) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 7,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($40.94) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($304,086.97).
Future Company Profile (Get Rating)
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
