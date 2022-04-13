Brokerages Set Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:GRPH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.16. 2,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,759. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 100,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $899,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.