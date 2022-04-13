Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $109.38

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.38.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.78. 21,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.