Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $109.38

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.38.
HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
