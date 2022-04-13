Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) PT at C$4.23

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.73. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.1403057 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$144,041.41.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.