Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) PT at $109.25

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.20. 3,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.