Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Target Price at $47.14

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF remained flat at $$33.18 during trading on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

