Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target at 14.78

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 14.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,724,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oatly Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,660 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 4.26 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.77.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

