Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) PT at C$15.00

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

PSI stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.58. 156,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,276. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.54. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

