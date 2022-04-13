Brokerages Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT at 93.21

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 85.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN opened at 38.15 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 33.46 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 51.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

