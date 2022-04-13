Brokerages Set Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target at $114.75

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.75.

SLVYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Solvay from €150.00 ($163.04) to €147.00 ($159.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($146.74) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Solvay from €93.00 ($101.09) to €94.00 ($102.17) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Solvay from €121.00 ($131.52) to €98.00 ($106.52) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of SLVYY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522. Solvay has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

