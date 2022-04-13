Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) PT at $480.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $342.33.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.70. 6,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.13.
About Swisscom (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
