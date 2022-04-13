Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) PT at $480.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $342.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Swisscom alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.70. 6,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.13.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.