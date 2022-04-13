Brokerages Set TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Price Target at $200.00

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUIFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Peel Hunt began coverage on TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About TUI (Get Rating)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.