Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Target Price at $100.22

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.89.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $107,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $90,879,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

