Brokerages Set Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target at $161.71

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.71.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50.

About Zai Lab (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.