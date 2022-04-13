Brokers Issue Forecasts for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Recruit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion.
Recruit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
